SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 22.50%.

SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.31. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. The company offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics.

