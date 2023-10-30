SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Issues Earnings Results

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 22.50%.
SCI Engineered Materials Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SCIA opened at $4.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.31. SCI Engineered Materials has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $4.90.
SCI Engineered Materials Company Profile
