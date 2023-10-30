Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 843.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,853,000. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $123,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,434.43.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $976.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,110.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,266.01. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $931.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.48% and a negative return on equity of 2,136.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.