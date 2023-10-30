Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.27 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,408,525,000 after purchasing an additional 969,207,649 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,341,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,124,649,000 after purchasing an additional 462,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,591 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,309,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,371,000 after buying an additional 942,207 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $103.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.16 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

