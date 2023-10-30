Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 6.2 %

SWK stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $87.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -830.75%.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $304,279.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

