Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 888.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Linde by 4,122.9% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $370.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $289.94 and a twelve month high of $393.67.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $382.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Linde

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock valued at $20,853,396. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.