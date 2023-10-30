Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 30.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.5% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $577,006.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,942.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on KHC. Mizuho decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.47.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.44 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

