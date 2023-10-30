Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 172 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,836 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 82 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $458.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

URI stock opened at $399.02 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.00 and a 1 year high of $492.33. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $444.23 and a 200 day moving average of $418.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $11.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.32 by $0.41. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.27 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

