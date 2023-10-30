Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 2,731 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 10.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,948,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,084 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,717,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,541,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $66,482,000. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $69.80 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.53 and its 200-day moving average is $75.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $143.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

