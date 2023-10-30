Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expands By 18.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Perion Network Stock Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ PERI opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.
Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
