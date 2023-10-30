Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Expands By 18.7%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,780,000 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 537,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Perion Network Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ PERI opened at $24.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.68. Perion Network has a 12-month low of $21.28 and a 12-month high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $178.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. Equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 227.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

