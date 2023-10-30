Short Interest in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Drops By 9.0%

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Popular Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $64.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.85. Popular has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.88.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $693.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.21 million. Popular had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Popular will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.49%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Popular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Get Our Latest Report on Popular

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $87,018.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $225,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $87,018.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,365.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,850 shares of company stock worth $905,507. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Popular

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Popular by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.