Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 18,602.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,514 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of Silicon Motion Technology worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $73,821,000 after purchasing an additional 47,147 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,471 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $72,754,000 after acquiring an additional 707,765 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,061,055 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $68,958,000 after purchasing an additional 58,496 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,051 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the last quarter. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.83.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

SIMO stock opened at $52.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $95.33. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.05). Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $140.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

