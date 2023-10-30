Simmons Bank Sells 1,243 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Simmons Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 55,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $969,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.