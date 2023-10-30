Simmons Bank Trims Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Simmons Bank reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,361 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPG. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPG opened at $104.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.18. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $133.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.80.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

