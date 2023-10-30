Sonoco Products (SON) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31st. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Sonoco Products to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

SON stock opened at $50.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $64.89.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Argus cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at $58,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

