Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $386.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

Shares of SMP stock opened at $33.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $721.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 72.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 85.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Standard Motor Products during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

