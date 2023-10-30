Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.10-1.40 EPS.

SWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.30.

NYSE:SWK opened at $82.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $70.70 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

