Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Buys 52 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.6 %

HD stock opened at $276.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Home Depot from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

