T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.39, RTT News reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW opened at $88.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.45. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $87.43 and a one year high of $134.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total transaction of $522,295.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $522,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.82, for a total transaction of $1,338,373.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,473,533.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $1,864,048. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,092,000 after buying an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $175,099,000 after buying an additional 60,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

