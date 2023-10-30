Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Holdings Raised by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,771 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TER. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

TER opened at $83.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.93. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.36 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,933 shares of company stock worth $2,774,404. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Profile



Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

