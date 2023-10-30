Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $203,000 Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16,633.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.44.

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $46.77 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.32.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

