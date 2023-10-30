The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $424,700,000. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200 day moving average of $56.02. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 30.14%. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $345,761.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 112,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,652.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,961 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

