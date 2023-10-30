Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 4,108 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,367,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661,361 shares in the last quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 9,061,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,308,000 after purchasing an additional 608,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,049 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $43.36 and a 52-week high of $54.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.90.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

