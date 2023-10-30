Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.34 on Monday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $31.06. The company has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.46%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Wedbush started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities cut their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

