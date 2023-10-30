Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 220 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFMO. Systelligence LLC raised its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 110,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,376,000 after buying an additional 70,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,575,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 382,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,888,000. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance
VFMO opened at $105.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.25. The company has a market capitalization of $294.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Should you buy Mattel and sell Hasbro stock? Here’s why
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- 2 fallen cybersecurity stocks for patient bargain hunters
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Uranium Stocks to Make Your Portfolio Glow Green
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.