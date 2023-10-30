Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $148.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $126.56 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.46.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nucor from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,190,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,196 shares of company stock worth $3,793,886. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

