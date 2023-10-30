Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $184.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus dropped their price target on Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hershey from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.