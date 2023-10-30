Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $647,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 27,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $193.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $159.76 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.80.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.