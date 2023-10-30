TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Position Boosted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $7,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TransAlta by 3.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,529,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 124,477 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter valued at about $2,486,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in TransAlta by 9.4% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 122,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in TransAlta by 30.9% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 203,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TransAlta alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

TransAlta Price Performance

NYSE TAC opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.04. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.20 million. TransAlta had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.