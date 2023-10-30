Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Increased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 118,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $363.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $383.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.54. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.77.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total value of $837,792.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,920.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 2,111 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.87, for a total transaction of $837,792.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares in the company, valued at $5,081,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

