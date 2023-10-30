UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,420,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,587 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $22,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in UMH Properties by 7.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 24,362 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $309,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 18.2% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 552,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 85,080 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 10.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter worth $188,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UMH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

UMH Properties Price Performance

NYSE UMH opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $15.24. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $18.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 5.84.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently -248.48%.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.