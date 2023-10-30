Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Unifi to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The textile maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $151.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.89 million. Unifi had a negative return on equity of 12.31% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unifi to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Unifi stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. Unifi has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $10.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 4.08.

In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,586.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,140,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,803,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,623,814. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $48,586.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,798,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,140,563.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $88,870 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Unifi by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unifi by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Unifi by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Unifi in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

