United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.17% of United Bankshares worth $6,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,694 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after purchasing an additional 388,313 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.35 and a 1 year high of $44.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.11.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. United Bankshares had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $262.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. United Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

