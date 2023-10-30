Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 6,618 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $10,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exelon by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,105 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Exelon by 77.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $38.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.26. The company has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exelon

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.