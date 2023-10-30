Van ECK Associates Corp Has $56.28 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 59,763 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $56,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,901 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,312 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of GOOG opened at $123.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.63.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.69.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

