VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,138,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,555 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,502,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 104,883 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,331,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,739,000 after purchasing an additional 212,945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1363 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

