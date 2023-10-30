VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,024 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.28% of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,448,000 after purchasing an additional 106,312 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 722,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 526,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after acquiring an additional 142,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 339,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after buying an additional 53,149 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is a boost from VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

