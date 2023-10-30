Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 119.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 33,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,723,000 after buying an additional 83,563 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $175.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

