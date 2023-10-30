Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter.
Viemed Healthcare Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.46.
Viemed Healthcare Company Profile
Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.
