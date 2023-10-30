Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) is set to announce its 09/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $43.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Viemed Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $231.21 million, a PE ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 10.3% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 75.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.3% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 22.5% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

