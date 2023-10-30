Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,443,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $69,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,468 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 468,176 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 268,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 70,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 9,233 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% during the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 85,116 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 832,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $23,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,869 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.6 %

WBA stock opened at $21.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.