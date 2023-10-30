Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 493.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $128.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.13. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.83 and a 52-week high of $146.12.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WCN

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.