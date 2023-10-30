Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ: TXRH):

10/27/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $110.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/27/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $129.00 to $124.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $99.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $128.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Texas Roadhouse is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Texas Roadhouse was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock.

8/31/2023 – Texas Roadhouse had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

TXRH stock opened at $97.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.38 and a 12 month high of $118.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36.

Get Texas Roadhouse Inc alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 27.09%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.69%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total transaction of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,050 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.