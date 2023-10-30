WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10, Briefing.com reports. WisdomTree had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $90.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WisdomTree Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $6.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $933.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.89. WisdomTree has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insider Transactions at WisdomTree

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 50,000 shares of WisdomTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $345,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,038,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $7.50 to $7.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

Get Our Latest Report on WT

About WisdomTree

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.