Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,620 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $17,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 250 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 375 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 61.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.52. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $55.23 and a 1-year high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $25,002.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WYNN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.18.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

