11,400 Shares in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 18,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLT stock opened at $222.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.97. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.02). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 41.53%. The firm had revenue of $948.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $945.21 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLT. Citigroup raised their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut FLEETCOR Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.40.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

