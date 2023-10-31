1,600 Shares in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,700.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of FCNCA opened at $1,388.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,354.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1,295.92.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 55.28%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.03 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,150.00 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

