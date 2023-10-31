1,740 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $125.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $142.38.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

