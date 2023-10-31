2,650 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,055,000 after purchasing an additional 59,379 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $133.35 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 22.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. Analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Further Reading

