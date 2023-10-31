2,946 Shares in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,946 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,363,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Five9 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five9 by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIVN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $57.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.78. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

