33,443 Shares in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Western Union by 120.7% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 3,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WU opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

