5,427 Shares in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,427 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 40.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 366 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $141.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $162.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

